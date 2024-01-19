NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXE. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$10.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.87.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.