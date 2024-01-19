New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Mountain Finance also updated its Q4 guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

