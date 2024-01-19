New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $1.88 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.