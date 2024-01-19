New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

