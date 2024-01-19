New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

