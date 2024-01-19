New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

