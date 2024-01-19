Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

NBLY stock opened at C$18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$25.00. The firm has a market cap of C$819.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$42,860.91. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

