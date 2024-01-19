nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,876 shares of company stock valued at $508,124. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

