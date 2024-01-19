National Bankshares Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.87.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.13. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

