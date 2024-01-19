National Bankshares Cuts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.48 and a 52-week high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.7901701 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile



Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

