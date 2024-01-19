Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$16.75 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Mullen Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.45%. Research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3518696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

