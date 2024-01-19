M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,766 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $198.48 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

