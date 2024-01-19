M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,374 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

