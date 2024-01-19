M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $108,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $376.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.41 and a 200-day moving average of $318.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

