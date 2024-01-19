M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,709,000 after buying an additional 2,946,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VICI opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

