M&T Bank Corp Has $38.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

