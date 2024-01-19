M&T Bank Corp Has $36.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,872 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $36,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.