M&T Bank Corp Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.81. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

