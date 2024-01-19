MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,920 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $43.77. 93,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,384. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,178 shares of company stock worth $3,793,080 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

