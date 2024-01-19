MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,214. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

