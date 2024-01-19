MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,507,000 after buying an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.27. 744,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

