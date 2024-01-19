MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $998,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 124.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after buying an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 822,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,755. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

