MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $857,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

