MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.38. 925,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

