MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 265,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 102,772 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. 2,934,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,250. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

