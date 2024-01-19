MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 8,557 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE WSM traded down $4.94 on Friday, hitting $201.95. 180,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,291. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $209.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 7 best retail stocks to invest in
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- SLB drills down to a trend-following signal for income investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.