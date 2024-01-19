Moog (MOG.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.05 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Moog Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $140.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moog has a 12-month low of $88.80 and a 12-month high of $145.48.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

