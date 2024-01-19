MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 1,248 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.0 %

MongoDB stock opened at $392.18 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.55 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

