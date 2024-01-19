MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 1,248 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Down 2.0 %
MongoDB stock opened at $392.18 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.55 and a beta of 1.23.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
