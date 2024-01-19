Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 1,780 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after buying an additional 790,403 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,072,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

