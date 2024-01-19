Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 3,149 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 4,554,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,913,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

