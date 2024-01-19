Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,202. The company has a market capitalization of $256.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $80.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

