Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases New Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
BE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 1,138,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,178. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.
Read Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
