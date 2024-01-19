Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New $30,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,995 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 85,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,267. The firm has a market cap of $857.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

