Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 2.31% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 98,058.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 427,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,857,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 74,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

TUR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.72. 18,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,345. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

