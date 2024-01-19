Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 220,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.98. 105,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

