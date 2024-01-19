Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 462,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.52% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of EWC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.63. 603,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

