Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 341,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,639. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.