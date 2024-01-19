Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 2,528 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmland Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FPI

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.