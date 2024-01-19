Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 46,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,277. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

