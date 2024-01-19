Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $147.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.03.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

