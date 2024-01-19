Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 5,779 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.39.

MTAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

