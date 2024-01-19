Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 1-Year High at $382.59

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $382.59 and last traded at $380.85, with a volume of 4125541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.