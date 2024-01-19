Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $376.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

