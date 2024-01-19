Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 769,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $242,555.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,297 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $242,555.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,042,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,888 shares of company stock valued at $18,480,404. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

