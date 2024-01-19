Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.