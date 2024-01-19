Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,908 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

