Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 484,028 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484,028 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Radian Group stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.