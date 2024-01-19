Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trex by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

