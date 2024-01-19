Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,576 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 14.1% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Five9 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Five9 by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 352,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

