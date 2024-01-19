Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $24,123,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WBS opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

